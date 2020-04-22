Today’s Governor’s Briefing: Short & Sweet

Here are the highlights, folks!

The current state of emergency expires on May 12th. The Governor is working to extend the state of emergency through June 12th.

The Governor reiterated that no new check ins (to villas, hotels, Airbnbs, etc.) will occur until at least May 15th. He then said that might be pushed back to June 1st. The Governor will make the official announcement toward the end of the month.

The goal, the Governor said, is to test everyone who enters the territory. This would be those who enter by air and sea. If they are unable to test every single visitor, the Governor stated they would definitely test those displaying any symptoms related to COVID-19. But again, the goal is to test everyone.

The Governor stated there has not been one positive test that stemmed from someone who arrived into the territory by water.

The Governor said that the territory has seen a “downward spiral” of cases over the past 14 days. He said it does not appear to be that the territory is peaking, but rather “tapering off”.

St. Johnopoly: It’s just like being on St. John… when you can’t be. 🙂

St. Johnopoly is just like the traditional Monopoly game, but it is completely customized for St. John. If you would like a bit of St. John to arrive at your doorstep, order yours at www.newsofstjohn.com/stjohnopoly

Tag: USVI COVID-19

Published on April 22, 2020