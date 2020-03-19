Thursday COVID-19 Updates: Info on Restaurants & Airport

Our Governor held a press conference today to update the Territory on what’s happening here regarding COVID-19. Here are some of the top messages :

As of Thursday, March 19, 2020, there are only three cases of COVID-19 in the US Virgin Islands (St. John, St. Thomas and St. Croix.) One case is in Croix; two cases are in the St. John/St. Thomas district. It has not been reported which island both cases are on, although it is believed both cases are on St. Thomas. The Ritz Carlton on St. Thomas announced to guests that there was a positive case at the resort.

The government is “contact tracing” any individuals who may have come into contact with one of the three infected persons. Those people are being tested for COVID-19. The government stated there is drive thru testing for individuals marked as “persons under interest.” That drive thru testing is happening on St. Thomas and St. Croix. As of today, that testing is not happening on St. John. Currently they are awaiting results of 21 tests.

Beginning Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 6 a.m., businesses, including bars and restaurants, will be required to limit the number of patrons to 10. Big box stores like Home Depot and Kmart on St. Thomas, for example, will be exempt as they have the ability to maintain adequate social distancing, the Governor stated.

Regarding travel and tourism, the Governor estimated that there are only about 1,500 tourists in the Territory. He stated that air travel to the Territory “slowed to a trickle” and that people leaving the Territory remains high. “As of now, we don’t have any plans to close the airport,” the Governor said.

All licenses will be granted a 60-day extension. This includes business licenses, motor vehicle licenses and registrations, etc.

The Governor said he expects to increase safety measures moving forward. He emphasized that if everyone followed the rules, a curfew would not go into effect.

Lastly, the government urged everyone to sign up for COVID-19 updates by texting COVID19USVI to 888777.

