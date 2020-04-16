The Tamarind Remodeled, Reopened & is Ready for You! (When Guests are allowed to return of course!)

Well folks, we have great news to share with you today! But before I begin, I need to admit that I am little late to the party on this one. But nevertheless, this is great news to share with you!

The Inn at Tamarind Court sustained tremendous damage during the 2017 hurricanes. After more than two years of remodeling, the Tamarind reopened its standard rooms to guests back in February, and the place looks great!

For those of you who are not familiar with the Tamarind, it’s an affordable spot that’s located just five minutes from the ferry dock in Cruz Bay. Rates start at $81 a night in low season and at $90 a night during high season … you can’t beat that, folks!

The Tamarind currently has 14 rooms that will be available once the Governor lifts the current accommodations ban. (As you likely have read, villas, hotels, inns, etc. cannot accept new guests though April 24.)

The Tamarind has eight standard rooms that were completely rebuilt following the storms. Of those, five have a queen bed and a private bath; two have two twin beds and a private bath; and one has two queen beds and a private bath. It also has six economy/single rooms that were renovated following the storms. This is a dorm-style building with two shared bathrooms. Each of the six rooms has one twin bed.

All rooms have cable, wifi, USB ports, ceiling fans, mini fridges and air conditioning.

Check out a few pics:

Looks nice, doesn’t it?

There are eight additional rooms that are still under construction. Discounted rates are being offered while construction is ongoing.

Work continues on the Tamarind’s onsite restaurants. They hope to have that open by next season (mid to late fall), if not sooner.

For more information on the Tamarind, please visit its website at www.innattamarindcourt.com

