The Restaurant Report – What’s Open? What’s Not?

We generally update you on seasonally scheduled closings a bit closer to the peak hurricane season months. In light of the reopening of St. John to tourism, and A LOT of variations as to what business owners are deciding to do, we thought this might be a good time to clue you in as to what your restaurant options are this month!

We are excited to say that MANY of your favorite restaurants are bouncing back immediately! The majority are operating with full service and full menus seven days a week. Some, however, are sticking to take-out for now while others are postponing the announcement of a reopening date until we see how this goes. This list was updated as of June 1st, but be sure to check their websites or social media pages for updates as we move through this next transition together!

Also, please keep in mind when visiting your favorite Love City establishments that all businesses are required to follow current VI Social Distancing protocol. Jenn posted a great recap on the overall rules for the territory last week. We are currently in Phase Blue – Open Doors.

To recap the restaurant and bar specific rules:

Establishments may operate at 50% capacity or 50 people. Whichever is less.

All employees are required to wear masks. Patrons may be required at the discretion of the business owner….All other commercial entities are on a strict “No mask, No service.” policy. (Stores, taxis, the passenger ferry, etc.)

All tables and bar stools will be separated by the staff according to social distancing measures.

No parties larger than 6 people will be permitted to sit together.

Please be patient with restaurant owners and staff with these regulations in mind. They are in jeopardy of losing their business license if they are non-compliant.

The following restaurants are OPEN! —Or scheduled to reopen soon!



The Tap Room – 7 days a week, 11am-11:45PM

North Shore Deli – 7 days a week, 8AM-3PM

Greengo’s Caribbean Cantina St. John – 7 days a week, 11AM-8PM

The Sun Dog Café – 7 days a week, 9AM-9PM

Shambles – Closed Mondays & Tuesdays, Weds-Sun 1PM-8PM with food service from 4PM-8PM

Beach Bar- 7 days a week, 11AM-?

Café Roma- Closed Saturdays, Sun-Fri 4PM-8PM

Cruz Bay Landing- 7 days a week, 7AM-9PM

Dr!nk St. John – 7 days a week, 5PM-10PM

High Tide Bar and Grill – 7 days a week, 8AM-11PM

Lime Inn –Closed Sundays, Mon-Sat 4PM-9PM

Kati Ligo – Island Cork – 7 days a week, 10AM-4PM

Little Olive Food Truck – Wednesday-Friday, 11AM-3PM

Maho Crossroads – 7 days a week, 11:30AM-4PM

Bikinis on the Beach at Honeymoon – 7 days a week, 9AM-6PM

Morgan’s Mango – 7 days a week, 5:30PM-10:30PM

La Tapa – 7 days a week, 5PM-10PM

St. John Provisions – Closed Saturday & Sundays – Mon-Fri 6AM-1PM

Our Market Smoothies – Closed Sundays, Mon-Sat 9AM-5PM

Pizza Pi (located in Christmas Cove) – Closed Mondays and Tuesdays, Weds-Sun, 11AM-6PM

Sam and Jack’s Deli – Closed Sundays, Mon-Sat 9AM-3PM

Shaibu’s Grab and Go – Closed Saturdays and Sundays, Mon-Fri 8AM-3PM

Skinny Legs – 7 days a week, 11AM-8PM

St. John Scoops – 7 days a week, Noon-8PM

Tap & Still St. John – 7 days a week, 11AM-10PM

Dave and Jerry’s Island Steakhouse – Opening June 8, Closed Sundays, Mon-Sat 5PM-9PM

Uncle Joe’s BBQ – 7 days a week, 11AM-8:30PM (Closes at 6:30 on Sundays)

Longboard – Open Thursday, June 4, 7 days a week, 3PM-11PM (Kitchen closes at 10PM)

Woody’s – 7 days a week, Noon-11PM

Lovango Rum Bar – Closed Sundays & Mondays, Tues-Sat 4PM-9PM

Oceans 362 – Closed Tuesdays, Weds-Mon 5PM-9PM

420 to Center/G-Spot – Bar open 7 days a week, 11-?, Kitchen Noon-?

Irie Pops – Closed Sundays, Mon-Sat Noon-4PM

18⁰64- Takeout Only – Closed Mondays, Tues-Sun, Noon-6PM

Lime Out – Boat Pickup/Drop off at Coral Bay Dock only- Closed Wednesdays & Thursdays, Fri-Tues 11AM-5PM

Gwen’s – Call at least 24 hours in advance to special order Conch, Fish, Chicken or Shrimp – Take-out only.

P and P’s by the Sea – Pre-order take-out on scheduled days only.

Banana Deck – Re-opening mid-late June

The following restaurants have not determined a reopening date as of yet. Everything is changing quite rapidly and restaurant owners are deciding a lot of “what’s next” based on the safety of their staff and their VERY valued guests. They appreciate your patience and your support.

Aqua Bistro

Joe’s Rum Hut

Rhumb Lines

The Terrace

Pizzabar in Paradise

Quiet Mon Pub

Coral Bay Caribbean Oasis

Extra Virgin Bistro

We will continue to update you as these transitions occur. But hopefully, our favorite spots will continue to re-open their doors throughout the summer until regularly scheduled off-season closures begin.

As we mentioned above, things are changing daily. If you have information on any establishments that you do not see listed above or corrections to the ones you do, please email us or post it in the comments!