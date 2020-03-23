The Latest from St. John

Well folks, we made it to Monday. By now, you’ve probably read or been told that visitors are unable to check into any accommodation – hotel, villa, Airbnb, etc. – for a 30-day period beginning this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 per order of the Governor. This pertains to St. John, St. Thomas and St. Croix. The Governor issued this order to keep our community healthy, and I hope everyone – visitors and business owners alike – abides by it.

(In case you missed it, click here to read our story on this.)

As of today, March 23, 2020, there are seventeen cases of COVID-19 in the US Virgin Islands. Nine are in St. Croix and 8 are in St. Thomas. As of today, there are no cases on St. John. There are two pending tests – one in St. Croix and one in St. Thomas.

Beginning today, all bars must close. Restaurants can remain open, but for take-out only. There is no in house-dining at this time. This applies to the entire Virgin Islands.

The majority of shops are closing today.

The airports and seaports remain open. The Governor said he will not ask that they be closed. (Only the federal government can close the airport. Only the Coast Guard can close the seaports.)

St. John is basically shutting down. And while this will be devastating to our economy, I believe it is the right thing to do in order to limit the spread of this virus.

So what can you do? If you have a trip that is occurring within the 30-day window when you are not allowed to arrive, I ask that you postpone, not cancel. If you have a trip scheduled for May, June or beyond, I ask that you wait before making a decision to postpone or cancel. Let’s see what occurs here in the next few weeks please.

If you love St, John, you can still support us during this time. Go online, and visit your favorite shop or restaurant. Chances are they have online shopping. Many offer gift certificates too. If you plan on coming back, buy a gift certificate from your favorite restaurant now and use it later. Small steps like this can really help our economy during this time.

Planning on taking a boat charter the next time you return? How about an island tour with me? Consider booking those trips now. Let us know you are coming back. 🙂

If you are looking to bring a little St. John into your homes during this time, consider purchasing a St. Johnopoly board game. For those of you unfamiliar with the game, it’s just like the traditional Monopoly board game but for St. John. So rather than starting at Go, you will start at the Ferry Dock. You will go around the board using tokens like a Jeep and a petroglyph while landing on some of your favorite spots including Miss Lucy’s, The Beach Bar and more.

You can purchase your St. Johnopoly game at www.newsofstjohn.com/stjohnopoly

Most importantly, please come back. So many of you did after the hurricanes, and I hope you choose to again. We will be here waiting for you… when the time is right of course!

Have a great day everyone, and hang in there. We’re all in this together.