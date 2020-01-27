The East End is Open & The Beaches are Beautiful!

An umbrella at Saltwell Bottom beach – October 2019

Hello everyone, and happy Monday! With the recent closing of Lime Out, the East End has been pretty quiet. So today, we’d like to remind you that both Hansen and Saltwell Bottom beaches are open, and the property owners are inviting you to use their beaches and to enjoy the beautiful snorkeling nearby.

First, let’s talk about location. Hansen and Saltwell Bottom beaches are located on Centerline Road on St. John’s East End. Centerline Road is 12.8 miles – mile 0 is the roundabout and mile 12.8 is the end of the road. Both beaches are located just a bit before the end of the road. You will come to Hansen Beach first. Saltwell Bottom is just around the corner.

Map of Hansen and Saltwell Bottom beaches

Both beaches are beautiful. Hansen Beach has a bit more sand while Saltwell Bottom is closer to Pelican Rock, some of the best snorkeling on island.

Both beaches offer free parking for guests. Hansen offers chairs and benches for guests, as well as portable restrooms. They also offer kayak and standup paddle boards for $30 for three hours.

Saltwell bottom charges $5 for chair rentals and $10 for umbrella rentals. Two-person, glass bottom kayaks can be rented for $25 an hour and are a great way to see the beautiful corals and fish near Pelican Rock without having to swim out there. Stand-up paddlebords are also available for $15 an hour. Ash, the owner of Saltwell Bottom beach, plans to open a campground on his property sometime next month.

Both beaches are gorgeous, aren’t they??!!

So I get asked a lot about beach access here on St. John. The Virgin Islands Open Shorelines Act states that the public has “the right to use and enjoy” all of the beaches in the USVI, but it does not give us the right to cross private land to get to them. Thalia and Ash are allowing us all to go onto their private property to use these beaches. While they do not charge a fee, I encourage everyone to offer a small donation when visiting Hansen or Saltwell Bottom as a thank you for allowing us to enjoy their beautiful property. It’s not required of course, but it’s something I regularly do when bringing guests to these beaches.

That’s it for today, folks. I’m not sure about you, but I think I’m going to head out to the East End today! Have a great Monday everyone!