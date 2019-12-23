The Beach Bar Will Reopen Soon!!

We have amazing news to start the week with… The Beach Bar is expected to reopen very soon! It’s a Christmas miracle! Ok, it’s not really a Christmas miracle, but it’s pretty darn exciting!

It’s been 840 days since The Beach Bar has officially been open (not counting the popup parties or happy hours on the beach which happened every then and again over the past two or so years), but who’s counting? Well I am, and I know many of you are too!

So here is what we know…

The Beach Bar will be open on New Year’s Eve for its annual bash. If all goes as planned (hoped) for owners Reed and Sherry Compton, they will open at 3 p.m. for happy hour at the bar. The party will continue onto the beach with live music starting at 6 p.m. It will be a drinks only night, which is perfectly fine by me!

Erin Hart starts singing at 6 p.m. followed by Lourdes and the Switch at 7 p.m. Live Bait will begin playing at 9:30 p.m. and will continue until… well they will continue until they are done. 🙂

And then if all goes as planned (or if all goes as hoped), The Beach Bar will be open regularly beginning on January 1st. But again, it will be bar only at first. The kitchen will begin serving food shortly after the New Year’s Day opening. How exciting is all of this??!!

I don’t know about you, but I desperately miss The Beach Bar. And I am super excited that it’s going to reopen soon.

So just to let you all know, The Beach Bar has a bit of a different look, but it will still be the good ole’ beach bar that we all know and love. It’s been rebuilt stronger and now has a concrete ceiling. There’s some pretty wood paneling throughout and a new stone wall beside the bar. The old Beach Bar stools were spared from the wrath of Irma and Maria, and the owners are pretty pumped to put them to good use once again. The chalkboard which had some great one liners – I got 99 problems but a beach ain’t one – has also been saved, and so has the shirt shack doors that were covered in stickers (although those doors now lead to a bathroom as opposed to the shirt shack). Oh and the Bowery has a new look too! Garage doors have been installed to create a better, open air space for guests of The Beach Bar.

I stopped by Sunday afternoon and took a few pics and a video. Please know that these were taken in the midst of construction, but they definitely show the progress. Enjoy!

Ahh, Beach Bar Bushwacker soon come…