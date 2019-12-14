Take a Ride with Us on Ditliff Point

Hello everyone and welcome to the weekend! We were recently invited out to Ditliff Point, one of St. John’s beautiful gated communities. Ditliff Point is a private peninsula located on St. John’s south shore. There are several vacation rentals on Ditliff Point, as well as several lots for sale.

In the video, we started at the end just before the entrance to Marea and drove toward the entrance of Ditliff Point. You can see bits of Reef Bay and Fish Bay to your right, and Rendezvous Bay to your left. Enjoy!