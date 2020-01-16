STJ’s Floating Taco Bar May Be Shut Down; Owners Asking for Public’s Support

If you’re a regular reader of News of St. John, chances are you’ve read about Lime Out, the floating taco bar located out in Round Bay on St. John’s East End. Lime Out is a neat little concept – Essentially, it’s a small floating restaurant & bar, but the caveat is that you can’t actually drink or dine on the Lime Out. You must either take a boat to it and tie up – the tacos are passed over to your vessel – or you can paddle out using a kayak or paddle board and take a seat on a raft which is tied up to the Lime Out, or perhaps be lucky enough to grab one of the 18 submerged barstools that are attached to the boat. Check out the pic above to see how it works…

Lime Out has become wildly popular since it opened in March 2019. Here at News of St. John, we repeatedly get asked about it, and we have many guests who opt to paddle out for a quick lunch during our News of St. John island tours. It has received international media attention – pretty impressive in my book! – and it was even named one of the world’s 100 greatest places by Time Magazine.

Well it seems that the future of Lime Out is now in jeopardy, and the owners are asking for your help. Rather than me explain it to you, I will let the owners explain it. Here is the letter they sent me Wednesday morning:

Lime Out, the floating taco restaurant located in Round Bay on the East End of St. John, seeks the support of the Virgin Islands public after being denied a mooring permit. Lime Out opened in March 2019 and has since garnered an impressive following, brought an immense amount of positive press to the Virgin Islands via millions of media impressions, as well as offering a unique attraction and destination in local waters. The business is at risk of closing, as at this time, there is no precedent for a business located on the water within an area where moorings do not currently exist.

Prior to opening last year, Lime Out received its business license, anchoring permit, fire inspection, health inspection, and all business paperwork and licensing necessary to conduct business. Lime Out iscurrently working with various government agencies in an appeal process to come up with a permanent, viable solution. Given that no precedent has been set for floating businesses in the USVI, Lime Out understands the need for legislation and regulation and prides itself as setting a positive example for the type of responsible business conduct that Virgin Islands entrepreneurs should uphold. Lime Out is in support of legislation that promotes responsible business and ensures that Lime Out and any similar future business ventures abide by the law and protect the Virgin Islands now and for years to come.

Lime Out, which is owned and operated by life-long residents of St. John, is sustainable and environmentally conscious, supports other local businesses and provides a unique experience that can be found few other places in the world. In many ways, Lime Out leads in sustainability practices. With re-usable cups and biodegradable containers, they strive for a zero-plastic and low-waste operation. This, combined with being entirely solar powered, makes the boat self-sustaining and low impact. In addition, the heavy-duty kitchen prep, cleaning, and refuse, is all handled at their sister location in Cruz Bay.

Lime Out encourages visiting and local families to remain in USVI waters by creating an unparalleled destination and creative lunch spot accessible by water. This initiative has helped charter boat captains to show guests recreation options available in local waters, kept tourism dollars in the USVI as opposed to sending them to the BVI, as well as encouraging international tourists to come to our waters. The Lime Out also supports community initiatives and encourages guests and mariners to be mindful of the environment, bringing attention to sustainability and responsible enjoyment.

The far-reaching popularity and support for Lime Out to date has been enormous, demonstrating the public desire for this innovative business. If you are interested in sharing your support for Lime Out, the owners urge the public to please contact them to share a letter of support. These letters will be gathered and presented to the Legislature of the Virgin Islands in an effort to allow Lime Out to remain open and continue to serve the boating community and visitors and locals alike.

For more information on Lime Out, please contact Chelsea Baranowski at Chelsea@LimeOutVI.com. You can also view information about Lime Out’s economic impact, environmental sustainability, location and more via a presentation accessible at www.LimeOutVI.com/lovelimeout.

Have an opinion on this? You can contact Chelsea directly (contact information above) or you can voice your opinion to the Department of Planning and Natural Resources. You can contact their media representative via email at jamal.nielsen@dpnr.vi.gov

You can also help keep Lime Out open by signing the online petition here: https://www.change.org/p/virgin-islands-dpnr-keep-lime-out-open

We will keep you all posted on this. In the meantime, have a wonderful day everyone!