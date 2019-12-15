STJ Business Named One of the Best Caribbean Beach Bars!

Well folks, they did it again! The Lime Out was, yet again, named one of the best places to visit. So what are you waiting for? Buy your tickets and come and see us!

The Caribbean Journal just released its list of The 20 Best Caribbean Beach Bars to Visit in 2020, and we’re so excited to say that Lime Out made the list! While it’s technically not a beach bar as it’s located on the water, it still made the cut. Here’s what Caribbean Journal had to say about it:

A beach bar has to be close to the water. But the USVI’s newest bar does it one better — it’s actually in the water. This floating bar off the coast of St John is equal parts beach bar and taco shack, and it’s quickly become a big hit with locals, travelers and passing boats.

Short and simple, but straight to the point. 🙂

Lime Out is located on St. John’s East End. You can visit it one of two ways – you can visit by boat, or you can paddle out on a kayak or paddle board. (You cannot swim out to Lime Out for safety reasons.) The drive to Round Bay, where Lime Out is located, is roughly 45 minutes from Cruz Bay. It is not a place where taxis regularly go, but our News of St. John Island Tours will take you there! We also bring guests there by water with our Land and Sea tour. For more information on our island tours, please visit www.newsofstjohn.com/islandtour

We’re also like to mention that our friends over at Soggy Dollar Bar on Jost Van Dyke also made Caribbean Journal’s list. Here’s what they had to say about it:

White Bay is very much a pilgrimage spot for travelers from around the world, and that’s largely due to the place affectionately called “Soggy,” where the painkillers abound, the sand is impossibly white and the days never seem to end. A true bucket-list beach bar and a must-stop for any Caribbean aficionado.

Want to see what other beach bars made the list? Click here to visit Caribbean Journal’s website.

Now go ahead and buy that ticket!