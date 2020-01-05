St. Johnopoly™ – the Board Game – Available Again For a Limited Time Only

You asked, and we listened! St. Johnopoly™ is once again on sale, but for a limited time only!

St. Johnopoly™ is just like the traditional Monopoly board game – originally created in 1935 – but ours has a St. John twist! You will go around the board using custom tokens like a Jeep, petroglyph and even a palm tree. You’ll start at the ferry dock, as opposed to Go, and you will land on your favorite spots like Miss Lucy’s, The Beach Bar and more! Draw a Community or Connections card, and perhaps you’ll be sent to the British Virgin Islands, rather than Jail! We’re all about positivity here at News of St. John, so we prefer to send you somewhere fun!

St. Johnopoly™ was created with permission from Hasbro for those of you curious about the legalities of this. 🙂