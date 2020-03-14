St. John & the Coronavirus

I’ve received countless emails regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past few days. People have asked me if they should visit the island or stay away. People have asked about our healthcare system, whether our shelves are stocked. I by no means have all the answers. Frankly, I have very few answers. Here is what I do know.
St. John has a fragile health care system on a good day. We have a large number of elderly residents on St. John, and, as you know, they are the most vulnerable population right now. We need to protect them and keep them healthy.
The government announced it has six negative pressure rooms at Schneider Regional Medical Center on St. Thomas in addition to quarantined areas in its emergency room. The VI Consortium reported that training has occurred at Schneider and also at Myrah Keating, our 24-hour clinic here on St. John.
The Governor, who oversees St. John, St. Thomas and St. Croix, announced last night that one person in the US Virgin Islands had tested positive for COVID-19. It is believed that person is located in St. Croix.
Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and MSC cruise lines have ceased operations for the next 30 days. These cruise lines regularly dock in St. Thomas.
I’ve been asked repeatedly whether St. John wants tourists to continue visiting during this time. Truthfully, some people do, and some people do not. The Governor addressed the Territory yesterday morning. He did not mention tourism specifically, and he did not say whether or not people should continue to visit or cancel their trips. I reached out to the Governor and his communications team to get clarification, and have yet to hear back.
Our ports remain open. Our airport and seaports are operating as usual. Our ferries and barges continue to run.
Our restaurants and shops remain open. Our beaches are open. The National Park is open.
Our grocery stores are open. As of yesterday (my last trip to one), the shelves looked normal for a typical Friday. Have I heard stories of people running out to scoop up lots of toilet paper like in the States? Absolutely.
Today’s St. Patrick’s Day parade has been cancelled, although Quiet Mon Pub does intend to have corned beef as planned. Just like in the States, our government is cancelling all mass gathering events in effort to limit the spread of the virus.
I spoke with a friend yesterday who is in the medical field here on St. John, and she stated that St. John does have the ability to obtain testing for COVID-19.
I reached out to numerous friends yesterday who are boat captains, ferry captains, taxi drivers, restaurants owners and shop owners. I reached out to people who were born and raised here, and people who chose to make St. John their home. I asked all of them if they planned on closing. I asked if they were doing anything differently these days. The response from all was they they will continue business as usual but that they are cleaning more now than ever. The ferry captain, for example, said he had hired two new people specifically to clean and disinfect the ferry between trips.
While having lunch at Mongoose Junction yesterday, I saw several business owners and employees disinfecting doors and windows. I saw bottles of hand sanitizer in many businesses.
Tourism is the backbone of economy. Should you cancel our trip, I ask that you return in the future. Should you choose to come, please know that St. John is open and you will be welcomed.
19 thoughts on “St. John & the Coronavirus”
Thank you Jenn… flowing updates for changes as we get closer to the travel date. Felling optimistic 🙂
So happy to hear. We can’t wait to return in April after nearly 3 years of being away. I cry every time I step out on that dock from the ferry because I love it so. I would hate to miss this trip and I look forward to seeing all the friendly faces. ❤️
Thanks for the update, Jen. Still hoping we can make it down April 3 for 10 days. We’re more worried about traveling thru airports than anything. Do you know if local rental companies are working with renters to change dates if needed?
I have heard that some are and some are not.
I sure hope we can come at the end of June. We had to cancel another trip in 2018 due to the hurricane. We are from CT too and we absolutely love St John and all the awesome people. Our fingers are crossed.
Sending lots of love up to you in Connecticut…
Our daughter lives on St. John and I appreciate this update. We visited her in Feb. and St.John is truly the most beautiful island I’ve ever been on. We hope to come back again soon!
We are scheduled for a mid June trip. So, your continuing this flow of information on Covid-19 and the health care facilities is so very much appreciated. We know your information can be trusted. Thank you! ☀️
Thank you for the update! Unfortunately we were to be there tomorrow and had to cancel at the last minute. Stay healthy St. John and see you in July!
Thank you for all of your information we are coming the 27th healthy and look forward to enjoying the island as always
We are hoping to be back there 4/6! Stay healthy and safe.
Thanks, Jenn, this is very helpful. I’ve been visiting STJ just about every year since 1992, so I consider the island my second home and I have plans to come back in mid-April. If the virus spreads rapidly in the states, then I’ll reconsider coming in April. As much as the island needs visitors, it doesn’t need an additional strain on the local healthcare system from travelers. I think all of us who love STJ need to be unselfish and ensure that visitors do not make a potential situation on STJ worse by bringing any coronavirus cases to the VI (symptoms do not show up for many days after being infected), utilizing limited medical facilities, or even adding demand to potential grocery shortages. While delaying a trip will be disappointing, it’s the right thing to do rather than be a potential burden to the people on STJ. So for me, I’ll be monitoring the situation closely and will make my decision whether to come back based upon the situation in the US in the coming weeks.
We visited for three weeks in February and are in the process of booking for July. We are holding off finalizing plans right now. All the information you provide is always so helpful. We love St. John and it’s People and we do have concern not only for ourselves but those living there. Thanks for keeping everyone informed! ❤️
Nice work Jenn!
Obviously the health care facilities on all 3 islands are not going to be able to handle any large scale epidemic, they are as prepared as they can be for a small island with underfunded resources. But with over 100,000 residents, most of them living in close proximity to one another the threat of contagion is real and quick to occur.
The economic stress of this virus will affect the islands for a long time.
My husband & I just returned from STJ where we have a home. Everything was normal and BEAUTIFUL as ever. The fresh air, salt water and wonderful people were rejuvenating and therapeutic!! We love the island and pray there is no negative impact from this unprecedented time. We will be back soon!!
We arrived here last night! Everything Is running smoothly! Wonderful easy trip!
Thank you for the latest information. At present, I am stilling planning n coming late May with friends. I will monitor the situation and hopefully unless all travel is suspended or the island forbids travel to into the islands we are planning to continue with our vacation.
On STJ now. It is beautiful as usual. Thanks, Jenn, for the info and common sense approach