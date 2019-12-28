St. John Real Estate: Beautifully Crafted Home in Fish Bay

Hello everyone, welcome to the weekend! I know how much you all love reading about houses for sale here on St. John, and today we have another beauty for you! We’ve mentioned it before, but it recently had a generous price reduction, so we thought it was worth another look. This is a great home for someone looking for a turnkey home in a private neighborhood. Please check out Villa Hermosa, another great piece of St. John Real Estate…

Villa Hermosa is a beautifully appointed three bedroom, 3.5 bath masonry home located in the quiet neighborhood of Fish Bay. It has spacious living areas, beautiful finishes and craftsmanship, stone accents and even a two-car garage, which is very rare on St. John. The home has a gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances and custom mahogany cabinetry flows into the spacious great room, which overlooks the pool area. This home has water views of Fish Bay and beyond.

As you can see in the images below, this home is impeccable. Please check them out…

Unfortunately it’s above my budget, but maybe one of you will be the next owner!

Villa Hermosa is now being offered for $1,599,000, and the owner is motivated. So go ahead and make an offer! For more information, please contact Tammy Donnelly of 340 Real Estate Co. at 340RealEstateCo@gmail.com