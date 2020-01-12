St. John Real Estate: Beautiful Home with Panoramic Views

Hello everyone, and happy Sunday! Let’s talk real estate today…

Real estate here on St. John is pricey, so it’s advantageous to purchase a place where you can live in part of it while renting out the other part. Today we’d like to tell you about a beautiful four bedroom villa that could be used as a large home, or separated into two, two-bedroom units. Check out Villa Venturosa…

Perched in a quiet neighborhood high above Cruz Bay, Villa Venturoso has beautiful, sweeping views of St. Thomas, its surrounding cays, Pillsbury Sound and out to the Caribbean Sea. Built with attention to detail by custom builder, this unique masonry property has the ability to be two independent two bedroom, two bathroom units with separate private verandahs or they can be combined to be a four bedroom, four bathroom villa. There are numerous options to rent out separately, together or live in one/both units. The home features a newer masonry pool with a generous pool deck and amazing views. The home has 17,500 solar panels which are currently being installed to achieve net metering to eliminate or drastically reduce electricity bills. Villa Venturosa is within walking distance to Cruz Bay’s shops, restaurants, bars and ferry boat, yet far enough away to enjoy peace and solitude. Please check out a few pics…

Looks great, doesn’t it??!

Interested in this piece of St. John Real Estate? Villa Venturosa is being offered for $1.375 million. For more information, please contact John McCann of 340 Real Estate Co. at john@helloimjohn.com for more information.