St. John House Hunters Int’l Airs Wednesday Night!

Where are all my St. John lovers??!! There you are! Well I have some great news to share with you all today. There is a brand new episode of House Hunters International airing Wednesday night, and it’s featuring our believed little island of St. John. So exciting!

The episode is titled “A Big Apple Escape to St. John,” and it features a Brooklyn family of three. In the episode, which was filmed back in September, the family will look at homes in Chocolate Hole, Upper Carolina and Fish Bay. The realtor showing the family around is Amanda Arquit of Cruz Bay Realty. Here is the episode’s description straight from HGTV:

A busy Brooklyn couple looks for their perfect retreat on St. John in the US Virgin Islands. He’s looking for a home with modern touches while she wants an island feel, but they need a place that can generate rental income to make any purchase work.

“A Big Apple Escape to St. John” airs Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 on HGTV at 10 p.m. EST. It re-airs on February 6th at 1 a.m. EST. Set those DVRs, folks!