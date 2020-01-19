St. John Business Lists For Sale

Hello everyone! I know how much you all enjoy reading about business opportunities here on St. John, so I thought we’d share details about a successful business that just listed for sale. This business is unique and includes a manager in place. Think you have what it takes to own and operate a St. John business? Then please, read on!

Here are the details straight from the MLS…

Here is your chance to assist clients in creating lasting memories as they plan for and exchange vows during their weddings in paradise. Island Style Weddings has been providing award-winning, five star events for over 18 years. With an extensive contact base, websites and an incredible social media platform, this business has a reputation second to none. Also to convey is a large inventory of outstanding ceremony decor, tables and chairs, lighting, linens, equipment and special license to operate in the National Park. This turn-key business with manager in place awaits your creative genius. Current owner will assist in making a smooth transition for your current and future success.

Just think, a business where all of your clients are preparing for the happiest day of their lives… Now you know that could be fun!

Island Style Weddings is being offered for $190,000. Interested? Want to know more? For more information, please contact its listing realtor, Karye Carney. You can also contact one of our sponsors for more information.

Tag: St. John business for sale