St. John Beaches Closed, Trails Closed, Changes to Business Schedules & More

Well folks, it was only a matter of time.

The Governor announced Monday that all beaches in the US Virgin Islands will be closed through April 20 in an effort to further enforce social distancing. The release went on to say:

“Persons known to have the virus who willfully violate the directives as determined by the Health commissioner can be criminally charged under Title 14 of the V.I. Code, according to the Attorney General.

“Title 14, subsection 886 states “[w]however willfully exposes himself or another afflicted with any contagious or infectious disease in any public place or thoroughfare… shall be fined not more than $200 or imprisoned not more than 1 year, or both.”

The Virgin Islands National Park followed up the Governor’s announcement with a release of its own that stated all trails and parking lots in the Virgin Islands National Park will be closed too. All park waters remain open. “Mariners using park moorings and anchorage areas can expect further guidance and safety requirements later this week,” the release said.

The ferries and barges have altered their schedules as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the current passenger ferry schedule:

Three barge companies provide service between St. John and St. Thomas – Love City Car Ferries, Global Marine and Big Red Barge Co. Here are their updated schedules:

The Virgin Islands Port Authority released the following information yesterday regarding flights to the Territory:

The Governor announced that all incoming passengers are being screened for COVID-19.

And to reiterate, the US Virgin Islands are currently under a State of Emergency and will be through April 30. All non-essential businesses are closed through April 30. Hotels, villas, Airbnbs, etc. are not allowed to accept new checkins through April 24. If any of these dates get extended, we will be sure to let you know.

For the latest updates on COVID-19 and how it relates to St. John, please visit www.newsofstjohn.com/virus.

