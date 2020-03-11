Something Special in the Sky Yesterday

Hello everyone, and happy Wednesday! Yesterday was another stunning day here on island. There was a weather system north of us that churned up the water around the island, creating a stunning blue color. We drove by Trunk Bay, and it literally took our breath away. And naturally we took a video of it to share with all you.

Later in the day, we brought our Island Tour guests out to Saltwell Bottom beach on St. John’s east end. A gentleman who was relaxing out there told us to look up in the sky. I glanced up and was taken aback by what I saw – a sun halo! It’s also know as a 22-degree ring, and it’s caused by sunlight passing through ice crystals in cirrus clouds within the Earth’s atmosphere, according to the University of Illinois’ Weather World Project. The crystals bend direct sunlight, projecting it elsewhere into the sky, and at a certain angle — yup, 22 degrees — a halo can be seen around the sun. So cool! So naturally we took a video of that to share with you all too.

It’s just under a minute total. So please take just one minute out of your day to destress and watch the beauty that is St. John.

It’s business as usual down here. Come visit us…