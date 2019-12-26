“Cool” New Business Comes to Cruz Bay

Hello everyone and happy Thursday! I hope you all had a great holiday! I know I did! Today we’d like to tell you about something “cool” that recently began operating in Cruz Bay…

I don’t know about you, but I love a good ice cream truck. Heck, I love any sort of ice cream! So I was ecstatic when I first stumbled upon Love City Delights a few months ago, St. John’s only ice cream truck.

Love City Delights is owned and operated by Aubrey Bridgewater. Aubrey was born and raised here on St. John, but now calls St. Thomas home. He’s retired from USVI law enforcement and often came to St. John to bring his children and grandchildren for ice cream. His five-year-old granddaughter particularly loves ice cream (just like me!), so he decided to open an ice cream truck for her. What a fantastic grandfather!

Love City Delights first arrived back in August. It comes to Cruz Bay between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and is located near the ferry dock but closer to the public restrooms near customs parking lot. He then goes to the basketball court in Pine Peace from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and then over to Bellevue on Gifft Hill from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.(All times are approximate.)

Of course I had to sample it, and it was delish! And it’s also pretty inexpensive. One scoop of ice cream is just $3 and two scoops are $5. And even better, Love City Delights is available for private functions. For more information, you can reach out to Aubrey at (340) 626-3404.

So the next time you’re in Cruz Bay, be sure to stop by Love City Delights and show Aubrey some love. 🙂

That’s all we have for you today, folks. Have a great day!

Tag: Cruz Bay Ice Cream