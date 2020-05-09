Hello everyone, and happy Saturday! I hear it’s pretty chilly in many parts of the country today. I just read that it snowed in New York City this morning… so crazy! So I figured that many of you really, really need to take a Virtual Vacation today. So to make this easier for all of you, we’re sharing all of our recent Virtual Vacations in one spot.
Pick your favorite spot, crank the heat (if you’re somewhere chilly), turn on your favorite island tunes, and enjoy!
Klein Bay
Hawksnest
St. John’s Overlooks
Frank Bay
Jumbie
Trunk Bay Overlook
Salomon & Honeymoon (sorry about the typo on the video!!)
If there is a place you’d like to take a Virtual Vacation, please let me know in the Comments section. Have a wonderful day everyone!
5 thoughts on “So Many Virtual Vacations!”
This is awesome! Thank you! Need this everyday. This will have to serve as a substitute for our cancelled June trip. Happy early Mother’s Day!
Morning, how about Rendezvous Bay ?
Managed to get our 25th Anniversary trip in a few months ago before this mess started! How about Hansen, Great Lameshur and Waterlemon? Help us relive our best moments ❤️
Love what you are doing!
Cinnamon Bay please.
I second Cinnamon. Go to right, past the small point to the “hut”. We always try to get out there early for that spot. 🙂 With any luck we will be back mid June.
Thanks Jenn for all you do!