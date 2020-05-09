So Many Virtual Vacations!

Hello everyone, and happy Saturday! I hear it’s pretty chilly in many parts of the country today. I just read that it snowed in New York City this morning… so crazy! So I figured that many of you really, really need to take a Virtual Vacation today. So to make this easier for all of you, we’re sharing all of our recent Virtual Vacations in one spot.

Pick your favorite spot, crank the heat (if you’re somewhere chilly), turn on your favorite island tunes, and enjoy!

Klein Bay

Hawksnest

St. John’s Overlooks

Frank Bay

Jumbie

Trunk Bay Overlook

Salomon & Honeymoon (sorry about the typo on the video!!)

If there is a place you’d like to take a Virtual Vacation, please let me know in the Comments section. Have a wonderful day everyone!

Tag: St. John Virtual Vacation