So Many Boats in Our Bays…

Hello everyone, and happy Tuesday! I took a spin around the island yesterday, and I could not get over the sheer number of boats that are anchored and moored in our bays. It was pretty unbelievable. I spoke with a woman at Maho a few days back, and she told me that the US Virgin Islands was the only place that was accepting boaters. Several countries down island were not letting them in, so they chose to travel here. And as a result, our bays are extremely crowded.

Over at Maho and Francis, it appeared that every single mooring was taken. I cannot recall the last time that has happened. I took several pics to share with all of you.

Have a wonderful day everyone. Stay safe.

