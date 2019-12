Earlier today, we introduced you to Thalia, a woman who owns Hansen Bay beach on St. John’s East End. And earlier this month, we introduced you to Ash, a man who owns the neighboring property, Saltwell Bottom beach. Well now we’d like to take you on a little drive to show you their beautiful properties, as well as many other beautiful views. It’s a short cruise from the East End over to Princess Bay along Centerline Road. I think you will enjoy the ride.