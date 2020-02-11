RERUN: Current Condition of Caneel Bay, A Quick Golf Cart Ride

Note from Jenn: We were chatting with a guest last week during one of our Island Tours, and he mentioned that he often posts “Reruns” on his blogs. This guest stated that he reprints some of his top posts from time to time. I thought it was a great idea for people who may have missed a top post the first time around. So today, we are reposting a little video we took a few months back at Caneel Bay. This story was originally posted on Nov. 4, 2019.

So last week, my other half and I happened to have a day off on the same day. Dalton also happened to have a date with several of his friends at playgroup, so we hopped in the Jeep and headed over to Caneel Bay.

As you likely know by now, you’re not allowed on the property except to take a golf cart ride (for $10 roundtrip) to Honeymoon Beach. Honeymoon is pretty full service these days, so that’s where we chose to spend our afternoon.

Knowing that you are all probably curious about the current condition of Caneel Bay, we took out our iPhone and filmed. Now please keep in mind that we were on a golf cart on a very bumpy road, so this video isn’t our best work. But you can slow it down or pause some sections and see for yourselves what the area from the entrance, past the old ZoZo’s, the gelato shop, the restaurants, and down the trail to Honeymoon currently looks like. We even added some fun music to the background for you. This is one video where the music really adds to it, so turn up the volume if you can. 🙂 Please take a little over five minutes to check it out.

