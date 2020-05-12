Raffle Spotlight: Win a Stay at Aquamare!

Earlier this week, we launched our latest raffle which will benefit the Animal Care Center here on St. John. One hundred percent of the proceeds (after PayPal takes its fee) will be donated to the Animal Care Center, an amazing nonprofit organization that continues to support the island’s dogs and cats throughout this pandemic. The winner of this raffle will win a five-night stay at Aquamare at Grande Bay. It’s a pretty amazing spot…

Aquamare is a beautifully appointed two-bedroom suite with some of the best unobstructed views of Cruz Bay harbor, as well as convenient access to Grande Bay Resort’s fine amenities, including outdoor pool and spa, fitness center, and morning coffee.

Aquamare offers spectacular views of St. John’s cays from the suite’s private balcony as well as upscale amenities including a Keurig beverage maker, Kohler shower tower and washroom accessories, and flat screen TVs in all rooms. You won’t find finer furnishings or décor than offered at Aquamare, including beautiful artwork, travertine flooring throughout, specialty bathroom features, and luxurious bedding. The winner of this prize will enjoy every second of their vacation in St. John while staying in this indulgent condo.

Aquamare can accommodate up to six guests. The master bedroom houses a luxurious king size bed and full bath. The second bedroom contains another king size bed and access to an additional full bath. In the living area, there is a comfortable queen sized sleeper sofa.

Grande Bay Resort is situated hillside overlooking Cruz Bay on St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Set near Wharfside Village and a leisurely three minute stroll from the ferry dock, this St. John resort overlooks the emerald and blue waters of Cruz Bay with St. Thomas to the west. For added convenience, this unit comes with a reserved parking space if you choose to rent a vehicle for your stay. Although a rental vehicle is not necessary due to Aquamare’s in-town location.

Grande Bay Resort offers a large pool deck overlooking the ocean along with swimming pool and hot tub. The resort also boasts a spacious exercise room with new equipment that offers ocean views. Due to its location right in Cruz Bay, you can easily walk to shops, restaurants, bars and even some beaches at your leisure.

The winner of this raffle will also receive $1,000 courtesy of 340 Real Estate Co. Tickets are just $20.

The timeframe for use is very generous on this raffle, as we understand that many of you have no intention of traveling anytime soon. The five-night stay can be used for any available dates this year through October 31, 2020; It can also be used between June 1, 2021 and October 31, 2021.

To purchase a ticket, please choose the number of tickets below. You can buy up to 10 at a time. Then click the Buy Now button. This will bring you to a secure PayPal page where you can check out. Please make certain the your correct email is used, as we plan to notify the winner by email. (All entries will be treated as donations to the Animal Care Center. Your transaction will appear on your bank/credit card statement as STJDONATION.)



Number of Tickets 1 Ticket $20.00 USD 2 Tickets $40.00 USD 3 Tickets $60.00 USD 4 Tickets $80.00 USD 5 Tickets $100.00 USD 6 Tickets $120.00 USD 7 Tickets $140.00 USD 8 Tickets $160.00 USD 9 Tickets $180.00 USD 10 Tickets $200.00 USD





All entrants should receive a confirmation email from PayPal after purchasing your ticket/s provided you are a registered PayPal user. Because of the expected high volume of entries, we cannot personally email each entrant. Your email from PayPal will serve as your confirmation of entry into the drawing.

How the drawing works: Once the entry period is over, we will pull a file of all the entrants and number of entries directly from PayPal. The raffle committee will personally write/type the names of each entrant on a raffle ticket. If you bought one ticket, we will write/type your name on one ticket. If you bought two tickets, we will write/type your name on two tickets. And so forth. All of the names will be placed into a secure bucket/basket/box. Once all of the names are written on tickets, we will draw the winner live on video. The drawing will be announced on newsofstjohn.com. A video of the drawing will also be posted on newsofstjohn.com. The raffle period will end on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. AST (which is currently the same as EST). The winner will be announced on newsofstjohn.com on or about May 26, 2020. Now go ahead and enter! Good luck!! And thank you for helping us support the Animal Care Center!

The Fine Print: