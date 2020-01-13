Popular Island Spot Reopens for Business!



Hello everyone, and welcome to the work week! Today we’d like to brighten your day a bit by letting you all know that one of the island’s most loved businesses has finally reopened after being closed for hurricane season.

Colombo’s Smoothies closed back in the summer for hurricane season – like many businesses do – and they were expected to reopen sometime in October. Well October came and went, and no reopening. November came and went, and no reopening. December near came and went, but fortunately they finally reopened right after Christmas. Yay!

For those of you not familiar with Colombo’s, it’s been serving up smoothies since 1988. It’s located on Centerline Road, right around mile seven, and at the intersection of the road that takes you down to Maho Bay and the North Shore.

One of the most celebrated features of Colombo’s is the fact that they will add rum to any smoothie for free. Yes, for free! Now there aren’t many businesses that give out free rum. So I know that will make many of you smile.

Colombo’s is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It is closed on Monday and Tuesday.

So the next time you’re on island, be sure to swing by and give it a try. I know you’ll love it.

That’s all we have for you today, folks. Have a wonderful Monday!