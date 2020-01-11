Online Auction Happening Now to Support the Island’s Animals

Hello everyone, and happy Saturday! I know how much you all love the island’s animals. I also know how much you all love a good online auction or raffle. Well today, we’re giving you the best of both worlds!

The Animal Care Center is currently holding an online auction, and all proceeds will support its efforts to take care of the island’s cats and dogs.

Many people comment to me how our island does not have roaming dogs like many Caribbean island do. Well that’s thanks to the Animal Care Center. They do an amazing job when it comes to spaying, neutering and adoption. We even have cat feeding stations here, and that, too, is supported by the Animal Care Center.

So, in a nutshell, they’re doing a stellar job. And we should all support them. Here are a few items that are up for grabs:

A stay with Island Abodes

A stay at Cruz Bay Hotel

A stay at Estate Lindholm

A stay at String of Pearls

Photography Sessions

Half-day boat charters – powerboats & sailboats

Full-day boat charters – US & BVI

Click here to see a complete list of items available. The auction is live now and ends on Feb. 1, 2020. Happy bidding everyone!