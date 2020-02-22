On the Market: Walk to Beach from 4-Unit Vacation Rental

Hello everyone, and happy Saturday! I saw that there is a bit of a cold front moving through a good part of the United States this weekend, so I figured many of you would be interested in some real estate shopping/browsing today. So today, we’d like to tell you about a successful, four-unit vacation rental that is within walking distance to the beach and Cruz Bay. Please check out Aqua Bay Villas…

Aqua Bay Villas is a successful short term rental property with traditional Caribbean architecture. It is comprised of four fully equipped suites, each with their own kitchens, sitting areas, bathrooms and private verandahs. Aqua Bay Villas is located less than a block from Frank Bay beach and is just a short, eight-minute walk to Cruz Bay.

This designer-owned, private compound houses one two bedroom, one bath unit, and three one bedroom, one bath units. Two of those units have futons in the living room for additional sleeping accommodations. Each of the units is adorned with hand-selected furnishings from around the world.

Pathways connect the suites through its lushly landscaped grounds which lead to a shared pool complete with a gazebo and outdoor bar. Aqua Bay Villas has water views to the south and west, as well as sunset views.

Aqua Bay Villas is being offered for $1.495 million. For more information, please contact John McCann of 340 Real Estate Co. at john@helloimjohn.com.

Tag: Cruz Bay Real Estate

Want to receive our updates in your Inbox? Please visit www.newsofstjohn.com/signup to Sign Up!

Want to see the island with us? Learn more information about our Island Tours at www.newsofstjohn.com/islandtour