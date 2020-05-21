On the Market: Updated Home with Panoramic Water & Sunset Views

I love looking at real estate, and I know many of you do too. Many of us may not be in the position to buy a home on St. John, but it’s still super fun to look! And to those of you who are able to buy, kudos to you! Today, I’d like to tell you about a home that listed for sale earlier this year – Six Palms.

Six Palms is an extensively updated and fully air conditioned, masonry villa. It has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, which is split between a three-bedroom main house and a two-bedroom guest house. Six Palms’ private and secluded location off of Pocket Money Lane, high above Cruz Bay, offers panoramic water and sunset views from Vieques (on a clear day) to Lovango (every day).

The main house and guest house each have separate parking areas and separate entryways. This allows them to be rented together or separately. Six Palms also features a dipping pool and sundeck. It features windstorm-resistant windows and sliding glass doors. The home also features tropical hardwood floors and vaulted teak ceilings.

This property is located within walking distance to Cruz Bay, although there is a decent sized hill leading down to town. This is a great opportunity to rent one home and live in the other. Or you could live in both or rent both! Check out a few more pics…

Six Palms is being offered for $1.195 million. For more information, please contact John McCann of 340 Real Estate Co. at john@helloimjohn.com. Owner financing may be available to a qualified buyer with a minimum of 50 percent down.

