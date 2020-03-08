On the Market: Successful Vacation Rental with Caretaker’s Cottage

Hello everyone, and happy Sunday! I cannot believe how fast this weekend has gone! Unfortunately tomorrow starts the work week, yet again, so I’m sure many of you are St. John dreaming today. Well, we’re going to help you with that. Today we’d like to tell you about a great house that recently listed for sale.

Anchorage Aweigh is a beautiful two bedroom, two bath home that comes complete with an additional one bedroom caretaker’s cottage. It’s perched up on a hill in Coral Bay and has beautiful views of Coral Bay harbor, the Carolina valley and Bordeaux Mountain.

Both units have travertine marble floors, granite countertops throughout, outdoor stone showers, air conditioned bedrooms and full kitchens. Each unit has an internal staircase which access the private central pool area.

The 10×20 mosaic tiled salt pool overlooks Coral Bay harbor and is surrounded by a 600 square foot deck and tropical gardens. The main home and cottage were designed with privacy in mind. Anchorage Aweigh’s main house is a very successful short term rental.

Anchorage Aweigh is being offered for $1.295 million. For more information, please contact Tammy Donnelly of 340 Real Estate Co. at 340RealEstateCo@gmail.com

Tag: Anchorage Aweigh For Sale

St. Johnopoly is on sale now for just $30! Get Yours Today! Order your copy at www.newsofstjohn.com/stjohnopoly