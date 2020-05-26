On the Market: Make this Home Your Own

Who needs some good vibes today? Well you’re in luck because today we’re going to tell you all about a villa with that name! It’s a solid, beautifully-designed home in Fish Bay, and it’s looking for someone to come in and give it a little love and some finishing touches.

Villa Good Vibes is a two bedroom, three bathroom home complete with an outdoor shower. It’s a solid, masonry home that is partially built. The home features thoughtful landscaping, circular and winding stairways, Roman columns, beautiful stonework and artistic touches throughout. The upper area of the lot could be a perfect spot to add an addition bedroom, cottage or even a carport. There is also plenty of room to add a pool.

Villa Good Vibes is located in the quiet neighborhood of Fish Bay, located just 10 minutes from Cruz Bay on St. John’s South Shore. It has gorgeous views of the bay and of the Caribbean Sea. There is the potential to live on site in a small cottage with a kitchenette and solar while completing your dream house.

An added bonus: There is the potential for owner financing.

Villa Good Vibes is listed for $795,000. Interested? Want to learn more? For more information, please contact Tina Petitto of 340 Real Estate Co. at tina340realestate@gmail.com