On the Market: Beautiful, Well-Built Home in Fish Bay!

It's been more than six weeks since guests have been able to check into accommodations on St. John and the entire Virgin Islands, and I am pretty certain that many of you miss your favorite island tremendously. I also know that many of you dream about moving to St. John once day, so we plan to help you put that dream into overdrive today!

Today we’d like to tell you about a home that’s been listed for sale for a bit. It’s a great new villa with a wonderful location in Fish Bay – it’s close to town, but far enough to be quiet and private. I’m actually surprised that it’s still on the market. And with the way things are going on St. John, I can’t imagine it will last that much longer. (Since mid-March, there have been eight home closings. Eleven houses are currently under contract.)

Now let’s get right to it! Please join me and check out Montana By the Sea…

Montana By The Sea is a new, beautifully finished villa located near the entrance of Fish Bay on St. John’s south shore. This three bedroom, three bathroom home features a large 10x15x5 pool, beautiful plantings and an additional 220 square-foot room that can be converted into a fourth bedroom or bathroom. Montana By the Sea has both covered and uncovered porches which will allow the lucky buyer to enjoy the gentles breezes and beautiful views of Fish Bay and beyond. This home is located right across from the bay and is a 10-minute drive from Cruz Bay. It even includes permitted plans to build an additional guest cottage behind the main house.

Check out a few pics and video:

Beautiful, isn’t it? And it’s a solid house, which is a must for the Caribbean.

Montana By the Sea is being offered for $1.195 million. For more information, please contact Tammy Donnelly of 340 Real Estate Co. at 340RealEstateCo@gmail.com. Want to see more of Tammy’s listings? Please visit www.340realestateco.com to search the current MLS listings.

And as a side note: I took a wonderful couple on an island tour earlier this year. They were interested in learning more about the island as they sought to purchase a home in the Caribbean, although they weren’t certain which island they liked the best. I am happy to announce that they closed on a beautiful home in Chocolate Hole last month!

Want to see the island with me? I’d love to show you around! Learn more about my island tours at www.newsofstjohn.com/islandtour

Have a great day everyone!