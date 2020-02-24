New St. John Webcam Alert!

Hello everyone and happy Monday! Over the weekend, we told you how our webcam captured video of a meteor exploding near St. John. We also explained that we were tipped off to this awesome event by another resident living here on St. John, who was the first to learned he, too, caught the event on video.

Well today, we’d like to let you all know that we just added that webcam to our website. It’s located up in Skytop, which is a neighborhood high above Fish Bay. The webcam faces southwest, so it captures some pretty sunset views. Check it out:

We also added a webcam that overlooks Rendezvous Bay on St. John’s South Shore. This webcam is located at Casa La Famiglia, and it’s in a great position to potentially catch a whale sighting. Cruz Bay Watersports spotted some last night just south of Little St. James, so they’re still here, folks!

And lastly, we added The Beach Bar’s webcam back to the site. So now you can watch the action from one of the island’s most popular watering holes live.

We also have some not-so-great news to share with all of you. We’re moving to a new spot on the island (great news!), so the News of St. John webcam that overlooks the Westin and Great Cruz Bay will no longer be available (not so good news!). The good news is that we plan to install our webcam in our new spot which is located high above Cruz Bay. We expect this change to take place later this week.

Not familiar with our webcam page? You can see them all by visiting www.newsofstjohn.com/webcams

That’s it for today, folks. Now go ahead and check out all of those webcams! Have a great Monday!

