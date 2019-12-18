New Car Barge Now Able to Operate!

Well folks, we have great news today. It’s short, sweet, but important. And I think it’s going to positively affect the residents on the island, as well as our visitors.

Last month, we told you how a new car barge had arrived in the territory. We were super excited as the addition of a barge would definitely allow traffic to flow more smoothly between St. John and St. Thomas. Well today we’re excited to tell you that the Big Red Barge has been given the go ahead to begin operating, and service will begin this Friday.

Starting Friday, December 20th, the Big Red Barge will be available to transport vehicles between Cruz Bay and Red Hook. Its first daily run will begin at 6 a.m. leaving from Cruz Bay. It will then operate on the half hour until 6:30 p.m. Please see the full schedule below:

The cost of the Big Red Barge is $35 one way or $50 round trip. Seniors receive a discounted rate of $45 round trip with a valid ID.

And here is the schedule for the other two barge companies that are currently operating, per the Virgin Islands Port Authority:

Both Global Marine and Love City Car Ferries also charge $35 for a one-way ticket and $50 for roundtrip.

The Big Red Barge plans to offer online booking in the near future. You can check their website at www.bigredbarge.co for updates. Love City Car Ferries currently offers online bookings, but you must purchase tickets at least three days in advance.