New Beach Bar Alert: The Sandbox

So yesterday I was on the water with my friends at Palm Tree Charters. We wanted to do something different, and the water was relatively calm, so we chose to head over to Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands. Virgin Gorda is pretty far – I believe it took a good hour or so after we checked into customs in Tortola – so it’s not an every day type of trip. That’s what also makes it that much more special in my opinion.

We started our day at Oil Nut Bay, which we told you about back in October. (Click here to read that story.) After leaving Oil Nut, we passed through North Sound – one of the my favorite spots in the BVI … Saba Rock, soon come – and we noticed that a new beach bar was open, so naturally we had to stop and try it out. (For research purposes of course!) This beach bar is called The Sandbox, and it’s located on Prickly Pear Island. We soon learned that it had just reopened a few days prior after being heavily damaged during Hurricane Irma. (Progress continues to happen every day, folks!)

For those of you who are not familiar with North Sound, it’s where Bitter End Yacht Club and Saba Rock once were. Saba is rebuilding and hopefully will reopen later this year. Bitter End is rebuilding, but it will not reopen for quite some time.

There were only a handful of people at The Sandbox when we popped in for a drink. The place was just beautiful. I am not sure you can find a more beautiful setting for a beach bar in the world. But rather than me tell you about it, I am going to show you. Check out these pics & video we took:

Pretty amazing, right??!

There are so many places to visit on St. John, and we are so fortunate in that there are so many beautiful places to visit around St. John too. I am thankful to all of you who read this website, allowing me to live this beautiful life. Now go ahead and start looking at airfare prices… Come and visit us!

