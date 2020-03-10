My Favorite Annual Event is Happening Soon!

I don’t know about you, but I love this time of year. Why you ask? Because one of my favorite holidays is right around the corner! And here on St. John, we celebrate it BIG. That’s right, I’m talking about Quiet Mon Pub’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

It’s quite possibly the shortest St. Patrick’s Day parade on the planet, but it’s big on fun! It starts at the roundabout and ends at the intersection just past Woody’s and Tap & Still. That’s not even a quarter mile, is it? Who knows. What’s important here is that it will be the best 15 minutes or so you will have this month! I guarantee it! (Well kinda, sorta, but seriously, it’s so fun!)

The parade starts at High Noon, but the celebration will start much earlier. So get there a tad earlier and claim your spot on the sidewalk or at one of the nearby restaurants. For those of you who are in the States, we plan to film it as always and will share it with you all later Saturday or Sunday (depending on how much fun we have that day).

Oh, and Quiet Mon will have Irish music and corned beef and cabbage on Saturday too! Yum!

It’s business as usual here on the island. I hope to see you all Saturday! Sláinte!

