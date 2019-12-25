Hello everyone, Merry Christmas! I’d like to send you all warm wishes from St. John! I hope you all have a wonderful holiday! Hopefully some of you were lucky enough to find a trip to St. John under your Christmas tree!

Unfortunately life got in the way this year, so we weren’t able to complete our annual Christmas video. My apologies for that. I was just watching some of our old videos, and my goodness, they made me fall in love with this island all over again. We’ve come so far over the past two or so years. Thank you for sticking by us.

Merry Christmas everyone. Sending lots of love to each and every one of you. xoxo -Jenn

Check out our 2017 Christmas video:



Check out our 2018 video:

