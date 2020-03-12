What To Say Today…

Well friends, there is clearly a lot going on in the world right now. I like to think that we live in a little utopia down here where we are sheltered from a lot of the bad that happens across the globe. But like many of you, I cannot stop watching the news, and what is occurring around the world is unsettling.

I understand that News of St. John gives you all a much-needed break everyday, so we are going to continue to do that. We understand the severity of what’s going on right now, but we plan to continue business as usual because everyone needs some sort of escape, right?

Today, we’re simply going to share some images we took over the past few days. We’re also going to share some pictures of the sun halo that were captured over at Bolongo Bay on St. Thomas. They’re pretty incredible. Today we’re taking two couples from Connecticut on an island tour (one couple lives just a few miles from my parents – small world!), and I plan to take several pictures and videos for you all. I will share those later tonight. Because, again, we all need some sort of escape, right?

Beautiful stuff, isn’t is. I hope you all have a wonderful day today! Be well.