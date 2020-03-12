Well friends, there is clearly a lot going on in the world right now. I like to think that we live in a little utopia down here where we are sheltered from a lot of the bad that happens across the globe. But like many of you, I cannot stop watching the news, and what is occurring around the world is unsettling.
I understand that News of St. John gives you all a much-needed break everyday, so we are going to continue to do that. We understand the severity of what’s going on right now, but we plan to continue business as usual because everyone needs some sort of escape, right?
Today, we’re simply going to share some images we took over the past few days. We’re also going to share some pictures of the sun halo that were captured over at Bolongo Bay on St. Thomas. They’re pretty incredible. Today we’re taking two couples from Connecticut on an island tour (one couple lives just a few miles from my parents – small world!), and I plan to take several pictures and videos for you all. I will share those later tonight. Because, again, we all need some sort of escape, right?
Beautiful stuff, isn’t is. I hope you all have a wonderful day today! Be well.
13 thoughts on “What To Say Today…”
Much needed serenity while looking at the pictures. Your island is my favorite place on earth. Thanks for sharing. ❤
I need this. Coming in 6 weeks.
We are supposed to arrive Saturday…..we have to make our decision to go or not TODAY. Super stressed!! 5 families coming for Spring Break, 23 people. UGH
That’s only a decision you can make. But we have had zero cases here and it is currently business as usual. But I understand the apprehension of traveling right now.
Sadly sitting in the airport waiting for our journey back to Indiana. See you next year.
thank you Jenn- really needed that! Wish I was back there right now…
Jenn, you take such wonderful pictures! Thank you for keeping me connected to St. John. I can’t wait to get back there and relax!
Hoping I’m there in 2 weeks as planned
St. John is my happy place and I cannot wait to be back on island the last week of April!
Wow, never seen a Sun Halo! Beautiful. Thanks for sending the pictures our way, Jenn. Looking forward to your videos tonight.
I am so missing the sun and the stars. The pictures are stunning and a relief each day.
I LOVE the tree photo. They should make prints of that one!!
I mean the third photo. I realize now that they all have trees in them. 🙂