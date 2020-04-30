“Major” Sporting Event Happening Live This Weekend!

Ok everyone, I know how many of you miss sports. I miss sports. I think the world miss sports at this point. Well guess what? We’re all in luck because there’s a major sporting event happening this weekend! Ok, so it’s not that major, but it’s pretty awesome. And a smart, super fun move by our friends at The Tap Room.

This Saturday, Kevin ‘King Cup’ Chipman will compete against Tim ‘The Throttler’ Hanley in the beer pong game of the century! It’s happening live on The Tap Room’s Facebook and Instagram pages at 5 p.m. EST on Saturday, May 2. Kevin and Tim are cousins, roommates and coworkers, so no social distancing rules are being violated by this tournament… Just wanted to answer that question before it arose. 🙂

And even better, one of you can win a $50 Tap Room gift card as a result of this game of the century… Yes, it’s true! All you have to do is go over to The Tap Room’s Facebook or Instagram page and cast your vote for the winner. It’s that easy!

Watch it on Facebook here: www.facebook.com/TheTapRoomStJohn

Watch it on Instagram here: www.instagram.com/stjohnbrewers

This is a not-to-be-missed event! 😉

And as a total sidetone, has anyone watched the Michael Jordan documentary on ESPN? I’m not a huge basketball fan, but its really good!

That’s all for now everyone. Happy Thursday!