Love City Seafood Fest Happening Saturday!

If you’re lucky enough to be on island this Saturday, then you should definitely check out a cool event that’s planned.

The first ever Love City Seafood Fest will happen this Saturday, January 11th, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Franklin Powell Park. That’s the park in Cruz Bay that’s located directly across from the ferry dock and beside Cruz Bay Landing. The event will feature food, music and lots of fun!

The event kicks off at 3 p.m. with performances by the Love City Pan Dragons and the Dynamic Dancers. Cool Session Brass will play at 6 p.m. followed by DJ Fergy. I hope to see you all there!