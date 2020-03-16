Hi everyone, today I’m looking for feedback from all of you. What is happening across the world is alarming, and it is affecting every single one of us. Here on the island, it currently continues to be business as usual, but that does not mean that each and every one of us aren’t talking about COVID-19 and taking precautions to limit the spread. We are.

We are discussing among one another how this virus will affect our residents, our community and our economy. As of today, there is only one reported case here in the US Virgin Islands, which includes St. John, St. Thomas and St. Croix. Do we expect more cases down here? Absolutely. Are we thankful that we currently only have one? Of course.

Today, I would like your feedback. Would you like News of St. John to continue business as usual? Would you still like to read about the beaches, businesses, vacation rentals and more? There is stuff happening at Cinnamon Bay and a new restaurant that plans to open soon. Do you want to read about it? Do you prefer we continue to write about these topics in a positive manner in order to give you all a daily escape from what is happening across the world? My guess is that the consensus is overwhelmingly yes, but I wanted to be certain before I did so.

(Edited to say: …And also to include updates on COVID-19, its presence in the USVI and its effects on St. John.)

You can respond in the comments section here, over on our Facebook page, or you can email me at jenn@newsofstjohn.com.

And as I mentioned Saturday, if you cancel your trip, please come back. If you choose to visit, please know we are open and you will be welcomed.

I look forward to reading your thoughts. Thanks all. -Jenn xoxo

Tag: St. John COVID-19