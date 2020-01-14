Light Up the Night Happening Saturday

Chances are, if you are reading this, cancer has affected someone you love. Here on St. John, we do our darnedest to support our residents who have cancer. The St. John Cancer Fund raises money through a variety of ways, including its annual Light Up the Night event. The best part of the St. John Cancer Fund is that all monies raised are used to support our residents. One hundred percent of the money stays here on island. That’s huge in my book.

Light UP the Night is happening this Saturday, January 18th, from 5:15 p.m. to 1 a.m. If you are here on island, I truly hope you can attend. Here are all the details straight from the St. John Cancer Fund:

The St. John Cancer Fund is excited to host the 7th annual Light Up the Night event on January 18th, 2020 from 5:15 p.m. to 1 a.m. in Cruz Bay’s Franklin Powell Sr. Park. The community is invited to “Walk the Park” to raise awareness, as well as much-needed funds, for St John residents affected by cancer.

The event will kick off with a parade featuring dancers, junior fire fighters, and moko jumbies, making their way from Mongoose Junction through the park for the inaugural lap. The Warrior Dinner for cancer survivors begins at 6 pm and live entertainment follows, including performances from: Love City Pan Dragons, Gifft Hill Barracuda Band, Dynamic Dancers, Cool Sessions Brass Band, Vercatyle Band, and more! There will be team booths, a kids’ zone, a golden ticket raffle, dunk booth, and the traditional luminary service honoring those who have passed.

“The St John Cancer Fund depends on a community dedicated to taking care of their own” said Ben Cox, member of the St John Cancer Fund board. “In addition to individuals throughout the Virgin Islands and abroad, we would like to thank our premier event sponsors, Love City Strong and 340 Real Estate for their generous contributions to the Fund. Without them, Light Up the Night 2020 would not be possible.”

Health care opportunities are sparse in the Virgin Islands, and cancer in any form is a detrimental financial burden for individuals and their families; the St John Cancer Fund is a response to that burden.

“We believe that the St. John Cancer Fund provides critical support to St John residents battling cancer,” said Love City Strong Executive Director Meaghan Enright. “We are proud to support Light Up The Night again in 2020, and thank the St John Cancer Fund board for all their hard work on behalf of the community.”

Cancer affects everyone. Help us fight it on January 18th.