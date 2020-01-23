Hello everyone, and happy Thursday! Earlier this week, we mentioned how Joe’s Rum Hut recently reopened. We finally had the time to swing by yesterday for Happy Hour, and we took lots of pics for all of you. Check out the new look and its new menu…
Joe’s Rum Hut is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Happy Hour is daily from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and features $4 “you call it.” Joe’s Rum Hut is owned by Joe DeCourcy. Joe owns all of Wharfside Village, from Beach Bar down to the former Waterfront Bistro location.
13 thoughts on “Joe’s Rum Hut Reopens with New Look”
as an avid st. john lover we thank all of you hard working people for maKING THIS LITTLE PIECE OF HEAVEN SPARKLE AND COME BACK TO LIFE. LOOKS AND SOUNDS GREAT. GOOD LUCK TO ALL ON ST. JOHN.SEE YOU NEXT YEAR.
Love the New, Clean, Updated Look!!! Sending good, solid vibes ~ See ya soon!! 🙂
1.) Will they be expanding the menu and returning to what it was before the storm? The previous menu had so many great options and the food was so yummy!
2.) Is the ‘cash only’ a temporary thing? If so, when will they be accepting credit cards again?
Thank you for update… it’s greatly appreciated.
Tell Joe & Sarah Hi from Jim & Betsy Edwards! Long time friends from 15 years ago. So glad they reopened!
I mean….those chairs on the beach too. Why would I ever leave? 🙂
Looks great but NO lobster quesadillas?? Say it ain’t so!! Maybe the single greatest dish on the island!
Looks great, but where’s the hut?
Doesn’t matter – I wish them all the best!!!
So nice to see them re-opened. Missed them on our December 2019 and 2018 visits. Been dreaming about their Big G ever since having it pre-storms – so glad it’s still on the menu. Nice they still have their your call happy hours – completely understand raising the price from $3 to $4. Also curious about cash only. Missing the old casual “Hut” look, but nevertheless happy they are finally open. Can’t wait to get back!
Great news and looks nice! No pizza on the menu?? Jenn, any update on what will happen with the Waterfront Bistro site? A new restaurant…bar….other?
I’m not sure. I know before the storm, a decision was made not to reopen it. It was also for sale. I have heard a potential steakhouse there, but that’s just the Coconut Telegraph. 🙂
Does anyone even carry cash these days? Seems like that would be a deterrent to go there and spend a bunch of money while enjoying beautiful Cruz Bay. I wish them well!! I was there right before Irma hit. Loved it!!
So excited Joe’s is open again. Is cash only just for food or for drinks, too? Do they have an ATM — don’t like to carry that much cash. Any chance of bringing pizza back? We take kids with us and they will only eat pizza and Mac and Cheese. The pizza at Joe’s is always our first, last and in between stops.
Jim and Betsy are obviously not close friends