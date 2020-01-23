Joe’s Rum Hut Reopens with New Look

Hello everyone, and happy Thursday! Earlier this week, we mentioned how Joe’s Rum Hut recently reopened. We finally had the time to swing by yesterday for Happy Hour, and we took lots of pics for all of you. Check out the new look and its new menu…

Joe’s Rum Hut is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Happy Hour is daily from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and features $4 “you call it.” Joe’s Rum Hut is owned by Joe DeCourcy. Joe owns all of Wharfside Village, from Beach Bar down to the former Waterfront Bistro location.