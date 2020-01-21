Island Cork Reopens, Rebrands & Looks Great!

Island Cork has rebranded & is now called Káti Lígo.

For those of you who have read this blog for quite some time now, you probably know how much I enjoy a nice glass of wine. (Sorry folks, I’m not much of a rum drinker and truthfully I’m not even sure I’ve ever had more than a sip of a Painkiller… Eek!) So naturally I have gravitated to Island Cork over the years. You may recall last summer how I told all of you that Island Cork was closing for a bit so it could remodel and expand. Well today, I’d like you all to know that Island Cork has not only expanded, but it has also rebranded. It has a new name, a new vibe, and it looks great!

Island Cork is now called Káti Lígo, which means “a little something.”

“I wanted to bring a little something from the Greek islands to our island,” Paul told me Sunday. “Plus, people go to Paul’s for a little something. Where you can go for a little something, go home with a little something. The small plate offerings, it all seemed to line up.”

Káti Lígo is located at Wharfside Village across from the Catholic Church in Cruz Bay. It has a large selection of wines and bubbly, and also offers up food including charcuterie plates, fresh cold cut sandwiches and more. In the weeks to come, Paul plans to add more Greek specialities to the menu including baby lamb shanks and shrimp saganaki. Don’t have time to sit and dine in? No need to worry. As Paul said, there’s a little something to take home as well. Paul is now selling a variety of foods including pastas, sauces, spreads and more.

And as we first mentioned, the space just underwent a pretty intense remodel. It’s now twice the size. The bar is more of an oval shape, set in the center of the space, and there are numerous bench seats and high tops throughout. Check out a few pics…

(This is a temporary bar top. A new on is on order.)

Looks great, doesn’t it?

Káti Lígo is the latest business to reopen in Wharfside Village, bringing some more normalcy back to the island. The Beach Bar, as you know, reopened on New Year’s Eve. Joe’s Rum Hut reopened earlier this month too. That space, too, underwent a pretty major makeover and now has less of a beachy feel and more of a Miami feel to it in our opinion. I plan to go over and get some pics for you all later this week.

In the meantime, please be sure to check out Paul’s new space the next time you’re in Cruz Bay. He is open Monday though Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cheers everyone!