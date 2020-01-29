Inside St. John: Mongoose Junction, The Island’s Premier Shopping, Dining & Entertainment Destination

Hello everyone, and happy Wednesday! We made it to the middle of the week! Here at St. John, we truly enjoy sharing the “news” with all of you. But there is more to this island that simply the news. There are such wonderful people and businesses here, and we’d like to start digging a bit deeper into our community. We plan to share more stories about individuals, and items that make this community tick. Today, we’d like to tell you about Mongoose Junction, the island’s premier shopping, dining & entertainment destination.

Chances are when you have driven past Mongoose Junction in Cruz Bay, you have marveled at its beauty and design. Mongoose Junction opened in 1978 and was built by Glen Speer, a California native who moved to the island in 1969. When Glen moved to St. John, “houses were being built, there were job opportunities for all people, and the cost of living was low,” he told NOSJ back in 2018. Not only were things booming economically, “the National Park was evolving, the beauty of the island was everywhere, and it was seemingly to me, an exotic place.”

The National Park continues to evolve, and the island remains a beautiful and exotic place. Things change, but at the same time, they sort of stay the same. But back to Glen… After working different construction jobs around the island, Glen was able to save enough money to purchase the land where Mongoose sits. The rest, well, is history.

Glen was inspired by the Danish plantations when creating Mongoose Junction back in the 70s. And because of that, he chose to incorporate local stone, brick and coral in its design, as well as lush tropical plants for its landscaping.

Today Mongoose is the home to more than 30 businesses which include specialty stores, restaurants and services. Amid the beauty of its courtyards, you can explore a wide range of shops that feature some of the island’s finest jewelry, art and gift items, as well as apparel. You can unwind over a meal or dessert at one of eight eating establishments, or perhaps simply stroll through the breezy open air courtyard and enjoy the beautiful architecture.

Mongoose Junction: The Directory

Dining

18/64 The Restaurant

Gecko Gazebo Bar

Greengo’s

North Shore Deli

St. John Scoops

Sun Dog Cafe

The Tap Room

The Art Bar & Rum Room

Shopping

Bajo el Sol Gallery

Bamboula

Big Planet

Caravan Gallery

Friends of the Park Store

Hot Looks

Just BEach!

Island Fancy

Little Switzerland

Lulee

Made in St. John

Portico

R&I Patton goldsmithing

St. John Brewers Brewtique

Sugar Birds

The St. John Experience Gallery

Vibe Collection

Virgin Abis

Services

Arawak Expeditions

Trevor’s Activity Center

Barefoot Design Group

Re/Max Island Paradise Realty

St. John Insurance

Mongoose also serves as an entertainment destination right here in Cruz Bay. Sun Dog Cafe holds its famed Wednesday Night Jam each Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the courtyard. Sun Dog features live music each Sunday too, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Friday is New Orleans Night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The complex also hosts Mongoose Mondays and First Fridays. Mongoose Mondays started with the idea that most folks arrive on island on Saturdays, and many probably first venture over to Mongoose on Monday, after spending their first full vacation day beach or pool-side. This prompted the Mongoose Merchants Association to begin holding their Mongoose Mondays events which features live music, drink specials, cultural offerings and more from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. each Monday.

First Friday began a number of years ago and focuses more so on the complex’s art galleries and live entertainment. In season, you will find new works by local artists, special guest performers, as well as drink specials. The next First Friday event will be held on February 7th at 6 p.m.

There is so much more happening at Mongoose Junction, but we’re going to end this right here today. Stay tuned for Part Two next month when we plan to feature the incredible food and beverage offerings at Mongoose Junction from homemade ice cream to house roasted meats, locally-brewed beer, sushi, happy hours and more. At Mongoose, there’s something for everyone, so stay tuned! In the meantime, check out Mongoose’s upcoming events, and have a wonderful day everyone!