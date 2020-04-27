Governor’s Update: Mid-May is “Best Case Scenario” for Visitors to Return

Well folks, I wish I had more information to share with you all. The Governor just concluded today’s press conference, and we did not learn too much. Here are a few highlights:

The Governor mentioned the possibility of opening up the US Virgin Islands to tourism potentially in mid-May. His exact words were: “We don’t really see expanding our outside visitor capability at least until mid May, best case scenario.”

The current stay at home order expires on April 30th. The Governor has not extended the stay at home order at this time. The Governor stated: “I would like to remind the public that we were never closed, so come Friday, we are not reopening, but just broadening the scope of what businesses and recreation can be conducted safety. We will continue to be vigilant and use all the information and resources… (sound cut out) …respect your personal freedom and most of all keep you and your family safe.”

The Governor said he is looking to balance three things: public safety and public health, the economy, and personal freedom. “Over the next few weeks and perhaps months, we will try to optimize the balance of those three things,” the Governor said.

The current state of emergency expires on May 12th. The Governor stated that he plans to ask the legislature to extend the state of emergency to July 12.

All incoming airline passengers are being checked for high temperatures.