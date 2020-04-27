Well folks, I wish I had more information to share with you all. The Governor just concluded today’s press conference, and we did not learn too much. Here are a few highlights:
- The Governor mentioned the possibility of opening up the US Virgin Islands to tourism potentially in mid-May. His exact words were: “We don’t really see expanding our outside visitor capability at least until mid May, best case scenario.”
- The current stay at home order expires on April 30th. The Governor has not extended the stay at home order at this time. The Governor stated: “I would like to remind the public that we were never closed, so come Friday, we are not reopening, but just broadening the scope of what businesses and recreation can be conducted safety. We will continue to be vigilant and use all the information and resources… (sound cut out) …respect your personal freedom and most of all keep you and your family safe.”
- The Governor said he is looking to balance three things: public safety and public health, the economy, and personal freedom. “Over the next few weeks and perhaps months, we will try to optimize the balance of those three things,” the Governor said.
- The current state of emergency expires on May 12th. The Governor stated that he plans to ask the legislature to extend the state of emergency to July 12.
- All incoming airline passengers are being checked for high temperatures.
12 thoughts on “Governor’s Update: Mid-May is “Best Case Scenario” for Visitors to Return”
Sounds kind of vague to me. And checking temps won’t help if someone is positive but not yet exhibiting symptoms. Sure, it’ll weed out a few but…..
Super vague…
This is so vague. I feel the frustration. Our governor was super vague today, too. It’s so unhelpful. It’s so hard. We just want to get to St. John! But patience is a virtue I know….we’ve been looking still for November and February since it’s still really vague about late May. Hugs!
We were suppose to be there this week, we rebooked for June 27th- July 5th, not sure what to do?? Any suggestions?
“The current state of emergency expires on May 12th. The Governor stated that he plans to ask the legislature to extend the state of emergency to July 12. ” Does that mean no one can enter the island until after that date?
We have a two week vacation scheduled for mid June. Been planning it for two years….fingers crossed
Appears he is looking for reasons to stay closed, not re-open. Good-bye June, now July at risk – “at least mid-May, best case” ? The economy and personal freedoms are being held hostage to an overblown health threat. There is no balance as he professes to seek. The business community is not being proactive, they are letting this happen to themselves.
agree. Business should be proactive about opening up in May.
Not sure what to do … reservation for the Westin for week of May 25th. I guess I’ll wait to hear from the Westin as to whether they are accepting guests as of that date.
Good Evening . The Governor is incompetent . He keeps mentioning ” personal freedom “, since when does anyone have the right to take away the freedom of a US citizen ? This whole thing has gone to his head !
I was supposed to be flying to St. John tonight! I am grateful the Governor was decisive. Made my plight easier. We’ll be flying down 4/27/2021. Glad you can see some light at the end of this tunnel.
Since when do governors have the right to take away our civil liberties & force us to stay under house arrest? Why are we not rebelling?