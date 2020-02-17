Gifft Hill Auction Happening Now

Hello everyone, and happy Monday! I know how much you all love a good auction, and we have another one to tell you about today. This one supports the children who attend Gifft Hill School, and it’s happening now.

But before we get into the auction, we’d like to tell you a bit about the school. Gifft Hill is St. John’s only pre-k through 12th grade school on the island. (The island’s public school only goes up to eighth grade. Students attending public high school must take the ferry to St. Thomas.) Following the 2017 storms, Gifft Hill was the first school to reopen. It waived tuition for every student that year, and many public school children opted to attend Gifft School. Many of those students were retained, and continue to attend Gifft Hill today. More than 90 percent of the students at Gifft Hill receive tuition assistance. This auction will directly support those students.

Currently there are nearly 50 items/packages up for bid. The items range from original artwork to vacation packages. You can visit www.giffthillschool.org/auction to view the items or click this link.

The auction is open now and ends on March 7th at 10 p.m. EST.

This auction coincides with Gifft Hill’s annual gala, which is taking place on March 7th at Jo Ann and Glen Hall’s home in Chocolate Hole. Click here for more information.