Gala to Support National Park Happening Saturday

It’s gala season, folks! Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park is holdings its annual gala this Saturday at La Vita villa in Peter Bay. The event starts at 6 p.m., and tickets are still available.

This year’s event, titled Rediscovering Our Gift, will feature fine wines and champagne, dinner by chef Vincent Alterio, and music by Love City Pan Dragons and In de Sand Band. The Friends of the Park gala features amazing raffles and auction items as well.

Raffle tickets can be purchased online. You do not need to be present to win. Click here to view the raffle and auction items.

Click here to purchase tickets for the gala and/or the raffle.

We hope to see you all there!

