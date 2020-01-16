Friends of Round Bay Issue Statement on Lime Out

Earlier today, we told you all that the future of Lime Out is in jeopardy and how the owners were asking the public for support. We reached out to some homeowners living on the East End to get their viewpoint on the Lime Out and its effects on Round Bay and St. John’s East End. Friends of Round Bay sent the following statement to me earlier today:
Thank you for being willing to write a fair and balanced review of the Lime Out. Friends of Round Bay includes 80+ homeowners of the East End who are very concerned about the impact of the Lime Out on the environment and on our once quiet residential neighborhood. We are witnessing daily violations of the regulations that are intended to protect the coral reefs, wildlife and the surrounding neighborhoods. The boat traffic they attract are dragging anchors through the sea grass, exceeding the speeds allowed. We witnessed a sea plane recently anchor directly over the historical wreck “Santa Monica “. Many swimmers have reported near misses by speeding boats. We have also observed many drunk drivers and trash along the roads. These are only a sample of the violations we witness daily.
The customers of Lime Out are being misled into believing that they are participating in an eco friendly business when in fact the Lime Out is violating almost every regulation on the books and they and their customers are in fact harming Round Bay. There will reach a time when this harm is irreversible.
Round Bay is a restricted area yet Lime Out continues to operate and then acts as though THEY are being persecuted when they never had permission to be here in the first place. Imagine if someone opened a very busy and noisy tavern next door to your own home and then had their customers doing donuts in the street and yelling drunkenly in front of your children.
These are not only the concerns of villa owners. The majority of Friends of Round Bay are residents of St. John, pay taxes here in the VI and some are local residents that have been here for generations.
Lime Out has been informed in a 12/6/19 letter from DPNR that they are in violation and have to cease operating immediately. This is not a random decision of DPNR – it is based on the fact that they are violating the law and harming the environment.
We pray daily that DPNR will enforce the laws that are in place to protect the environment and that Lime Out will move to an unrestricted area. Until then, we are literally a village under siege.
Have an opinion on this? You can contact Chelsea Baranowski, an owner of Lime Out, at Chelsea@LimeOutVI.com. You can also contact the Department of Planning and Natural Resources’ media representative via email at jamal.nielsen@dpnr.vi.gov.
The vote idea will be interesting for sure, representative of your readership more than a ‘facebook’ post.
Thanks for keeping us all informed.
Except anyone can vote as many times as they want , that will skew things totally.
Unfortunately I can’t limit it to one vote per I’d address bc so many of us using LCCN have the same up address.
Lime Out has to Go. The residents have spoken and it makes sense.
They can find another place that is legal and does not impact the surrounding community and the environment.
Nice job presenting both sides
The sea plane came in during Christmas/NYE week. I saw it drop down to land from the terrace of my villa rental in Coral Bay. My husband and I couldn’t believe what we were seeing. There is no way that a sea plane landing in or near Round Bay is a good thing. I visited Lime Out in March 2019 and thought it was a great idea. Now considering all of the environmental and full-time resident concerns, I think it needs to find a new home.
Thank you for posting both sides of this. I’m only a visitor to St. John but I think Lime Out should move elsewhere.
Always two sides to every story. Moving to a more appropriate location in the Coral Bay area shouldn’t be a problem. We visited there on a day cruise & found the area dangerously congested, people paddling out while boats were trying to anchor (with difficulty because our anchor kept snagging underwater trees). A new set-up in a safer, more appropriate area is needed before someone gets hurt.
How are there two sides to this story? Lime Out is breaking the law. That’s it.
You can’t moor in that bay for more than two cumulative weeks in a six-month period. There are four bays where you can, so they should apply for a permit in one of those bays. Round Bay is a protected bay, they should leave immediately.
My family has been vacationing on St. John for over 20 years. We love it like our own home town. When on island we appreciate the quiet areas like Brown Bay, Haulover and Round Bay and although we love the idea of Lime Out we worry about the effect it might have on the area. The biggest reason for us to start coming to St. John was the idea that it was protected, surrounded by national park and “off the beaten path”. As a visitor I don’t know the regulations that businesses face in the Virgin Islands so it is hard to make an informed suggestion. If fuel is not prohibitive could moving around the island and anchoring at different sites on different days be possible? Then one area is not bearing the brunt of the extra traffic. I hope a solution that favors both parties can be found. It sure is a unique idea and Lime Out has proven itself to be a very popular stop in the islands!
Full disclosure, I wasn’t a fan of this idea in the first place (or Maho Crossroads & Honeymoon for that matter) but I am just a frequent visitor and thus not my place to tell people living on STJ what to do. That said, if indeed Lime Out is breaking existing laws/regulations it is necessary to enforce said laws to avoid ‘violation creep’. We see this all too often stateside with HOA or local entity regulations and the resulting quagmire becomes that more difficult to clean up as violations reach a breaking point. I noticed they have added more flotation seating. What’s next, a floating dock or second story? See what can happen?
Apparently, there are optional legal locations and Lime Out should consider using them.
Maybe they need to be somewhere different every day. Do a weekly schedule so tour groups know where they are.
I’m surprised they got a permit in the first place. Love St John, hope it works out for everyone!
I do applaud News of St John for posting both sides of the story
I find most of the East Enders are NIMBY’s (Not In My Back Yard) They do not care where it goes as long as it’s not in their area. Which is a very selfish attitude. They claim environmental issues but then say it belongs elsewhere. If they were truly concerned about the environment they would not have built huge homes that require massive amounts of energy , tore up the fragile natural environment was the East End. Its sure okay for them to rent out their houses and make money as they see fit.
Those of us who have lived on St John for a long time have seen it go from a laid back island with friendly local people, tree huggers, granola eaters and old hippies. Many of us that lived here then and still do sure wish we could have it like it was. However change in inevitable, even here on beautiful St John
I have seen the charter boat fleet go from a handful of boats to hundreds of them. The scary part of that is that many of these licensed Captains should NOT be driving a boat, let alone a boat for hire
I have lived on Lovango Cay for over 20 years. It was quiet, quaint and idyllic. Though word got out how nice it was and more homes were built, development are starting, we have crazy Captains tearing through our mooring area, drunks shouting from their charter boats, loud music, along with people trespassing on private land. Another thing I have noticed about all these charter boats is that I have never seen a pump out vessel pumping out the charter boats raw sewage. Wonder where it goes ???
The owners and workers of Lime Out are local people, they were born here, are raising their children here, they have a long term vested interest in St John. Their Lime Out barge has zero discharge – ZERO ! On board they have a composting toilet for the staff, grey water is pumped ashore and trucked away, they hardly ever run their generator because they make their own electrical power, their serving plates, knives, spoons and forks are all made of biodegradable ingredients. Lime Out has won quite a few awards already for their short time being in business. Money that used to go to the BVI is now staying in the VI. Lime Out pays ALOT of money in Gross Receipts to the VI Government. They have hired local people.
The whole blame here is NOT with Lime Out. The blame lies with DPNR for not enforcing the safe boating laws of the VI. Why should the owners of Lime Out be blamed for fast boats and drunk people ? Our waters are supposed to be patrolled by DPNR, they receive Federal Funds specifically for Safe Boating. They should be fining the violators ! The VI Government is pretty close to being broke. Why not enforce the boating laws and let a tax paying business stay in business ?
Tacos anyone !!!
Exactly right Scoop.