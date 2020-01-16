Friends of Round Bay Issue Statement on Lime Out

Earlier today, we told you all that the future of Lime Out is in jeopardy and how the owners were asking the public for support. We reached out to some homeowners living on the East End to get their viewpoint on the Lime Out and its effects on Round Bay and St. John’s East End. Friends of Round Bay sent the following statement to me earlier today:

Thank you for being willing to write a fair and balanced review of the Lime Out. Friends of Round Bay includes 80+ homeowners of the East End who are very concerned about the impact of the Lime Out on the environment and on our once quiet residential neighborhood. We are witnessing daily violations of the regulations that are intended to protect the coral reefs, wildlife and the surrounding neighborhoods. The boat traffic they attract are dragging anchors through the sea grass, exceeding the speeds allowed. We witnessed a sea plane recently anchor directly over the historical wreck “Santa Monica “. Many swimmers have reported near misses by speeding boats. We have also observed many drunk drivers and trash along the roads. These are only a sample of the violations we witness daily.

The customers of Lime Out are being misled into believing that they are participating in an eco friendly business when in fact the Lime Out is violating almost every regulation on the books and they and their customers are in fact harming Round Bay. There will reach a time when this harm is irreversible.

Round Bay is a restricted area yet Lime Out continues to operate and then acts as though THEY are being persecuted when they never had permission to be here in the first place. Imagine if someone opened a very busy and noisy tavern next door to your own home and then had their customers doing donuts in the street and yelling drunkenly in front of your children.

These are not only the concerns of villa owners. The majority of Friends of Round Bay are residents of St. John, pay taxes here in the VI and some are local residents that have been here for generations.

Lime Out has been informed in a 12/6/19 letter from DPNR that they are in violation and have to cease operating immediately. This is not a random decision of DPNR – it is based on the fact that they are violating the law and harming the environment.

We pray daily that DPNR will enforce the laws that are in place to protect the environment and that Lime Out will move to an unrestricted area. Until then, we are literally a village under siege.

So clearly, we have two very different viewpoints. I’d like to know what you all think. Please let us know by answering the poll below.

Have an opinion on this? You can contact Chelsea Baranowski, an owner of Lime Out, at Chelsea@LimeOutVI.com. You can also contact the Department of Planning and Natural Resources’ media representative via email at jamal.nielsen@dpnr.vi.gov.

As we said earlier, we will keep you all posted on this. 🙂