Free Annual Valentine’s Day Vow Renewal Happening Today

Happy Valentine’s Day everyone!
Today is a day to celebrate love, and here in Love City, we do it right! Anne Marie Porter is holding her 16th annual Celebration of Love vow renewal ceremony today at Trunk Bay. All married couples are invited to attend. Not married? Well you are more than welcomed to attend too. 🙂
The ceremony starts at 5 p.m. Over the years, more than 1,300 people have attended the event.
And now I am going to end this post with an annoying mom moment… 🙂
I just want to give a BIG thanks to my friend Bizzy for being brave enough to put paint on a 19-month-old’s feet to create my very first Valentine’s Day gift from Dalton. I love it! The next time you are all grabbing a drink at Maho Crossroads, please give Bizzy (who bartends there a few days a week) a big high five for her bravery!
That’s all we have for you today, folks! Happy Valentine’s Day everyone!
Wish I was there on island for the vow renewal (we will definitely be there in a few years for good!) – but CONGRATS to the proud mama!! 🙂
Took a charter on JuggerKnot out to Lovango yesterday. Captain Jug Courlas made a very efficient landing at the dock in spite of rough seas. Had a wonderful lunch at the reborn ZoZo’s – John still has the magic touch – and a tour of the lovely island. This package is a true magical addition to vacationing or living in the USVI. Recommend with 5 STARS PLUS! Love the swings at ZoZo’s bar and the terrific positive vibe from staff! MaryLou Armstrong-Peters
I love your Mama stories and what a cute idea, feet for the heart! Later, Dalton can make his own things for you that you will keep forever. I have many from my son and he is 45.
Happy Valentine’s Day all of St. John.