Former STJ Teen Appearing Live on TV Tonight!

Hello everyone, and happy Monday! I hope you all had a wonderful weekend wherever you are… I know I did!

You may recall back in March when we introduced you to Allegra Miles. Allegra is a teenager who grew up on St. John, but now calls south Florida home. She tried out for NBC’s The Voice and made it. So exciting! She’s an unbelievably talented young woman, and we’re excited to tell you that she will return to the airwaves tonight when The Voice goes live. These live rounds determine the winner, and you can vote to help her win. Here are all the details…

The Voice’s Live Rounds are usually performed live in front of a studio audience in California. Well everything has changed due to COVID-19, so Allegra and the other finalists will perform live from their homes. Allegra’s mother, Thia Muilenburg, has posted some behind the scenes photos on Allegra’s Facebook fan page, and it looks pretty cool. Check them out:

Pretty neat, isn’t it?

The Live Rounds will happen every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EST on NBC for the next three weeks. At the end of the three weeks, a winner will be chosen. Up until this point, the show’s coaches chose who continued to the next round. Beginning tonight, the public gets to decide by vote.

In order to vote, you must create an account on NBC.com or on the NBC app on your smartphone. You are allowed to vote up to 10 times per account. If you have multiple email addresses, you can have multiple accounts, and again, each account can vote up to 10 times. Voting ends at 7 a.m. EST the morning after the show. Unfortunately Virgin Islands residents are not allowed to vote (Virgin Islands IP addresses are blocked), but those of you who live stateside can. (Those of you who live in the Virgin Islands and are savvy enough to know how to make your IP address appear like you’re in the United States can vote.) 😉

I don’t know about all of you, but I know exactly what I will be doing this evening at 8 p.m. Good luck Allegra!!